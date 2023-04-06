Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,151 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $96,275,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

