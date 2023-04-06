Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $114.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

