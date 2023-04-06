Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $377.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

