Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

