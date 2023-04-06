Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,329 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,727,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HYLS opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.36.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.