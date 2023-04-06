Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,238 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

