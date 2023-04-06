Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.