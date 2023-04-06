Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

