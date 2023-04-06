Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,637,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 203,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 150,817 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,439,000 after buying an additional 85,005 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

