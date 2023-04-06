Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,309 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $24,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 424,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 357,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 133,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 326,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

