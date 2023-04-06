Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,823 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

