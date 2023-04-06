Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,823 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 183,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 157,030 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

