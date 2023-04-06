Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

