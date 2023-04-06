Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $214.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

