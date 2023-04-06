Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $286.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $286.24.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

