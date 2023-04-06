Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

