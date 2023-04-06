Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

