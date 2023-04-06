Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

