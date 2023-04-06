Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $377.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $407.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

