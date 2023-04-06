Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.