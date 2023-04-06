Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Corning by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

