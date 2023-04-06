Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 588,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 284,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

