Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 1.2 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

