Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC stock opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.03. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.