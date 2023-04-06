Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

