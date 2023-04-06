Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCSF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Further Reading

