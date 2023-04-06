Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.