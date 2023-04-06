Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

