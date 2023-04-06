Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

