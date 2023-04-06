Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

