Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EME opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

