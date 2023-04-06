Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of EME opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.09.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group
In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.