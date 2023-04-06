Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.94 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

