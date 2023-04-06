Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $264,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
