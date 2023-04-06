Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

