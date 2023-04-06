Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

