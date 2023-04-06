Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

