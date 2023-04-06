Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

