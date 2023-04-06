Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

