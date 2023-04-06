Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462,387 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 889,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

