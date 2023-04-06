Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.