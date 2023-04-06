Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.