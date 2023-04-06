Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,280 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

