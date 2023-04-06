Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,280 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

