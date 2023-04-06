Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

