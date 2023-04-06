Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

AMD stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

