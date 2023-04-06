Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

