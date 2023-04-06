Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,650 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of EME stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $169.88.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group
In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
