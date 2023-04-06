Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,650 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.