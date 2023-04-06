Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

