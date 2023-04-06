Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.92. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.