Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 99.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

